Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Flushing Financial (FFIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $57.22 million, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.35 million, representing a surprise of +13.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flushing Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 79% compared to the 79.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $8.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.63 billion.
  • Other income: $0.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.58 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $51.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.06 million.
  • Banking services fee income: $2.18 million compared to the $1.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $5.98 million compared to the $5.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends: $0.75 million compared to the $0.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Bank owned life insurance: $2.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.26 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Flushing Financial here>>>

Shares of Flushing Financial have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise