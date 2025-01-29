Back to top

CrossFirst (CFB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB - Free Report) reported $68.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CrossFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.4% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 54% compared to the 54% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-interest income: $5.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.54 million.
  • Net interest income: $62.98 million versus $61.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $63.48 million compared to the $62.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CrossFirst have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

