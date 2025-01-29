Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chemung Financial (CHMG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Chemung Financial (CHMG - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.88 million, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.04 million, representing a surprise of +3.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chemung Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 68.9% compared to the 67.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $19.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.14 million.
  • Total non-interest income: $6.06 million versus $5.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net gain on sales of loans held for sale: $0.05 million versus $0.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chemung Financial here>>>

Shares of Chemung Financial have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise