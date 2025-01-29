Back to top

Columbia Financial (CLBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Columbia Financial (CLBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $57.31 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Columbia Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 205.2% compared to the 78.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $9.82 billion versus $9.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $10.88 million versus $8.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $46.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.15 million.
Shares of Columbia Financial have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

