Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcadis NV (ARCAY - Free Report) is an infrastructure consulting company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a additives and specialty ingredients provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY - Free Report) is a banking products and services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arcadis NV (ARCAY) - free report >>

Ashland Inc. (ASH) - free report >>

DANSKE BANK (DNKEY) - free report >>

Published in

finance