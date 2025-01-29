We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Oceaneering Orders 100 Octans 9 Units for Better Offshore Operations
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) has taken a significant step to enhance the offshore survey and positioning projects capabilities by ordering 100 units of Exail’s Octans 9 Attitude Heading Referencing Systems (AHRS). These systems will be deployed in various offshore applications, including dynamic positioning platforms, USBL positioning systems, deep-water survey equipment and high-specification offshore vessel navigation suites.
How Will Octans 9 Technology Benefit OII?
Oceaneering is very particular about using the best-in-class, dependable and high-performance navigation systems in the offshore industry. Therefore, the acquisition of 100 Octans 9 AHRS units highlights their dedication to delivering progressive and efficient solutions.
The acquisition of technologically advanced Octans 9 units will provide accuracy and reliability to its offshore operations and will also deliver high-end customer value.
An Insight Into Octans 9 AHRS
Exail’s new Octans 9 AHRS is equipped with cutting-edge advanced features that deliver highly accurate real-time attitude and heading data. Some noteworthy features of Octans 9 AHRS are export-free status, compact design, better durability, lower power consumption, in-motion alignment capabilities and integrated advanced GNSS sensors.
This order, which is in addition to Exail’s earlier sensors and robotics equipment, validates the strong relationship of Oceaneering with Exail and confirms the reliability and quality of their technology.
