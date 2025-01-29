See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Shutterstock
CrowdStrike Stock Soars 9.4% on DeepSeek Cyber Attack: A Must-Watch
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s (CRWD - Free Report) shares sprung into the news on Tuesday following reports of a cyber attack against Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) sensation DeepSeek. Following these reports, CRWD’s stock rose 9.4%. This can be attributed to expectations among market participants that cybersecurity firms like CrowdStrike may benefit from increasing demand for their offerings as an AI race between superpowers begins.
CrowdStrike’s valuation has continued to grow impressively over the past 12 months, hitting a record high on Jan. 28. Incorporated in 2011, the company is headquartered in Austin, TX. It provides cybersecurity solutions globally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.
What has also piqued interest in the security stock is news that data protection company Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT - Free Report) has joined other peers by integrating CrowdStrike’s malware-detecting Falcon XDR into its products to enhance response to cyber threats.
CrowdStrike is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) companyand is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) and Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) are two of its peers from the same industry. While Twilio also sports a Zacks Rank #1, Snowflake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past six months, CrowdStrike has risen 57.8% compared with a 51.4% rise of the peer group. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The company has been steadily growing over the past five years, with its share price having skyrocketed 589.8% over this period. It reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share in November, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. CRWD posted revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter ended October 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.84%.
With sentiment toward the stock up with the AI race between the United States and China intensifying, CRWD looks comfortably positioned to make the most of its position and must be closely followed. The stock has already soared 19.4% in 2025.