We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ETFs to Play as Markets Rebound After DeepSeek Sell-Off
Wall Street staged a strong comeback on Tuesday following a steep stock sell-off triggered by concerns over Chinese startup DeepSeek and its potentially cheaper AI model's impact on Big Tech.The market turmoil stemmed earlier this week from claims by DeepSeek, a startup that has developed an AI assistant using cheaper chips and less data than existing models while delivering comparable performance.
This efficiency questioned the necessity of massive investments in cutting-edge AI accelerators, particularly those from NVIDIA. The company's rise has led investors to question the sustainability of U.S. dominance and profitability in the AI sector, particularly for companies reliant on high-end hardware.
NVIDIA Leads Tech Rally
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) emerged as the standout performer of the day, rising about 9% after suffering a record-breaking $589 billion market cap loss in the previous session. Nvidia’s rebound helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gain over 2%, reversing a significant portion of Monday's 3% decline. Meanwhile, the S&P 500climbed around 0.9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added approximately 0.3%.
Tech Sector Sees Biggest Two-Day Reversal
Following its worst single-day drop since March 2020, the tech sector recorded its most significant two-day reversal in over two years, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Stocks began recovering from Monday’s losses, which were triggered by concerns over DeepSeek’s AI model, which challenges the U.S. dominance in the industry.
This uncertainty raised investor doubts about whether chipmakers and tech giants can sustain their high earnings expectations. However, several analysts believe that the DeepSeek fears are overrated. Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon downplayed the fears. He added that innovations like DeepSeek’s model could help free up compute capacity, which would ultimately drive further growth in AI infrastructure, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.
Futurum’s chief strategist, Daniel Newman, said that a more efficient model like DeepSeek would increase AI usage, citing an economics concept called the Jevons Paradox, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The Jevons paradox states that increased efficiency in using a resource can result in increased consumption of that resource. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the same concept in a tweet, noting that greater AI efficiency would likely lead to skyrocketing usage.
A Growing Challenge for U.S. Policy
DeepSeek’s rise indicates the likely limitations of U.S. trade restrictions. Its breakthroughs highlight the possibility that China can bypass hardware constraints, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the current policies and the broader implications for U.S.-China tech competition.
Time for Tech ETFs?
As the markets have rebounded, investors can buy the semiconductor-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on a new-found momentum. Semiconductor ETFs include VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH - Free Report) , iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD - Free Report) . ETFs SMH, SOXX and XSD added about 2%, 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, on Jan. 28, 2025.
The technology ETFs include Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) , Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK - Free Report) and Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC - Free Report) . ETFs VGT, XLK and XLC advanced about 3.1%, 2.7% and 0.5%, respectively, on that day.