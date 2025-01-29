If You Invested $1000 in Flex a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Flex (FLEX
) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FLEX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Flex's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Flex's main business drivers.
Singapore-based Flex Ltd (formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd) has a diverse workforce across 30 countries and offers advanced manufacturing solutions and additional value to customers through a wide array of services, including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfilment, and circular economy solutions.
The company believes that growing complexity in markets, goods, and environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") standards will propel expansion in the contract manufacturing services sector. The company has expanded and enhanced its service offering by capabilities in software, robotics, artificial intelligence, factory automation, simulation, digital twins, and other disruptive technologies The company reports revenue in three segments - Flex Agility Solutions Group (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS) Group and Nextracker. Flex Agility Solutions Group comprises Communications & Enterprise Compute or CEC, Lifestyle and Consumer Devices businesses. The FAS segment is optimized for speed to market, based on a highly flexible supply and manufacturing system. Flex Reliability Solutions Group comprises Health Solutions, Automotive and Industrial businesses. The FRS category is designed to accommodate longer product lifecycles, which call for intricate ramps, specialised manufacturing models, and crucial conditions. Nextracker is a leading provider of solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted solar projects worldwide. In February 2023, Nextracker announced its initial public offering of 23,255,814 shares of its common stock. In January, 2024, the company announced that it had completed the spin-off of all its remaining interest in Nextracker to its shareholders (on a pro-rata basis) Post the spin-off of Nextracker in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, its historical financials are now reported under discontinued operations. In second-quarter fiscal 2025, revenues totaled $6.5 billion. Flex Agility Solutions represented 55% of total revenues and Reliability Solutions Group contributed 45%. Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Flex a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $3,840.11, or a gain of 284.01%, as of January 29, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 203.06% and gold's return of 111.31% over the same time frame.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for FLEX.
Flex is well-placed to gain from continued demand in medical devices, cloud and data center power verticals. Strategic operational execution and a favorable product mix are likely to cushion its margin performance. Multiple new programs across cloud, power and automotive verticals, coupled with acquisition synergies, are major driving forces. However, hit by macroeconomic headwinds, Flex has revised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2025. It now expects sales to be in the range of $24.9-$25.5 billion, down from the prior view of $25.4-$26.4 billion. The company expects third-quarter sales for Reliability Solutions to remain flat to down mid-single digits, affected by weakness in the automotive vertical. Agility Solutions’ sales will likely be down in the low-to-high single digits, with steady growth expected in cloud and other end markets.
The stock has jumped 5.73% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
If You Invested $1000 in Flex a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
