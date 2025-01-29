Bitcoin Rebounds Post DeekSeek Disruption: Buy 3 Crypto-Centric Stocks

Tech stocks weren’t the only ones to suffer in Monday’s Wall Street bloodbath. Following the emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which has challenged the U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies also took a massive beating due to the broader tech stocks’ sell-off, which saw Bitcoin’s (BTC) price tumble to $95,000 from its recent highs.
However, Bitcoin has made a dramatic turnaround in the past 24 hours, surpassing the $100,000 mark once again, and is on track to continue its northbound journey. Monday’s decline was more out of panic and temporary. Needless to say, Bitcoin still holds immense potential and, experts believe, is on track to surpass $150,000 in the near term.
Given the positive sentiment, investing in Bitcoin-centric stocks like
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ( IBKR Quick Quote IBKR - Free Report) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD Quick Quote HOOD - Free Report) would be a smart decision. These stocks have strong growth potential for 2025. Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days. Bitcoin Rebounds After Monday’s Sell-off
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies took a massive hit on Monday, recording the largest intraday loss since Dec. 6. The decline was triggered by concerns over DeepSeek's new AI model. The new AI model, reportedly, was developed at a very low cost and is being hailed as groundbreaking.
This has sparked concerns that it could challenge the dominance of U.S. tech firms in the AI space. Although Bitcoin is not directly related to DeepSeek's AI model, its price fluctuations are frequently tied to riskier assets like tech stocks.
This led Bitcoin to tank below $95,000 on Monday. However, the cryptocurrency has since rebounded and was trading above $102,650 on Tuesday morning. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $106,533 on Dec. 22 and has hovered around $102,000 for most of January after a stellar 2024.
Bitcoin Poised for Further Gains
Bitcoin has been hitting new highs over the past three months on optimism surrounding President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance. Trump’s election win gave the cryptocurrency a major boost in November.
During his campaign, Trump promised to turn the United States into the "crypto capital of the world," outlining initiatives to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve and hire regulators who support digital assets. After winning, he appointed several crypto-friendly people to key cabinet and regulatory positions.
Last week, after his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order to strengthen the cryptocurrency industry. The order created a working group that will help the White House on crypto policies and has already suggested a framework for digital assets in the United States. Experts believe that Trump’s crypto-friendly stance will make 2025 another impressive year for cryptocurrencies.
3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Buy NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.
NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.
Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.8% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #1.
Robinhood Markets Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.
Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 31.1% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #1.
Image: Bigstock
