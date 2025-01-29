We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
FCPT Expands Portfolio With Automotive Service Property Acquisition
Carrying over the prior year's property acquisition momentum, Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT - Free Report) announced the purchase of an automotive service property for $4.8 million leased to a national operator. This reflects the company’s diversification efforts to do away with portfolio concentration and industry-specific risks.
The property is located in the highly trafficked corridor in Texas and is corporate-operated under long-term, triple-net leases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in line with prior FCPT transactions.
FCPT’s Past Acquisitions
Of late, this real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree.
Last December, FCPT expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of a Burger King property in Virginia for $1.7 million. This acquisition marked the culmination of a robust year for FCPT, bringing its total real estate acquisitions in 2024 to 87 properties, representing an investment of approximately $265 million.
The above purchases are emblematic of FCPT’s vision of structuring a bouquet portfolio that will ensure a regular stream of revenues. However, the company’s expansions may face potential headwinds in a still high-interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs elevated.
Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 0.8% against the industry's drop of 2.7%. However, analysts seem bearish on this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share being lowered by 1.7% over the past week to $1.69.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks to consider from the broader REIT sector are Welltower (WELL - Free Report) and Terreno Realty (TRNO - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Welltower’s 2024 FFO per share has been raised marginally over the past month to $4.30.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty’s 2024 FFO per share has moved northward marginally over the past month to $2.42.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.