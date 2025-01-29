Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 29, 2025

  • Shares of PACCAR Inc ((PCAR - Free Report) ) declined 2.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.66 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 per share. 
  • Invesco Ltd.’s ((IVZ - Free Report) ) shares jumped 9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.
  • Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation ((XRX - Free Report) ) tumbled 5.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.36 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. 
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s ((RCL - Free Report) ) shares soared 12% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.63 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share.

