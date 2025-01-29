Back to top

MSCI (MSCI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) reported $743.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $4.18 for the same period compares to $3.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $744.46 million, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions: $934.25 million compared to the $931.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions: $2.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.27 billion.
  • Total Retention Rate: 93.1% compared to the 92.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate: $85.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $85.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
  • Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total: $175.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $170.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.
  • Operating Revenues- Analytics: $172.75 million versus $174.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets: $65.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Operating Revenues- Index: $420.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $416.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring: $16.42 million compared to the $16.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -48.9% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees: $175.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $170.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.
  • Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $228.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $229.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
Shares of MSCI have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

