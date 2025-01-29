Back to top

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA - Free Report) reported $4.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +1.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe- AJOVY: $58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.9%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe- Generic products: $979 million compared to the $967.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States- Other: $171 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $142.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -72.3%.
  • Geographic Revenue- International markets- AJOVY: $22 million versus $23.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +69.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Other: $126 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +103.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $1.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- International Markets: $661 million versus $603.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States- Generic products: $674 million versus $840.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States- COPAXONE: $63 million compared to the $52.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- COPAXONE- Total: $122 million compared to the $116.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- API sales to third parties: $145 million versus $140.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

