Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.23 billion, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of -0.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading: 14.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.7%.
  • Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 30.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 30.1%.
  • Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 47.5 million versus 45.3 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading: 13.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.49 billion.
  • Net Revenues- Financial Technology: $438 million versus $445.60 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms: $511 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $504.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Net Revenues- Other Revenues: $10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues: $131 million versus $131.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues: $188 million compared to the $184.95 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues: $192 million compared to the $191.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology: $267 million versus $268.62 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Market Services: $1.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $273.14 million.
Shares of Nasdaq have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

