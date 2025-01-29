We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.23 billion, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of -0.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading: 14.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.7%.
- Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 30.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 30.1%.
- Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing: 47.5 million versus 45.3 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading: 13.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.49 billion.
- Net Revenues- Financial Technology: $438 million versus $445.60 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms: $511 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $504.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
- Net Revenues- Other Revenues: $10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues: $131 million versus $131.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
- Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues: $188 million compared to the $184.95 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues: $192 million compared to the $191.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology: $267 million versus $268.62 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net Revenues- Market Services: $1.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $273.14 million.
Shares of Nasdaq have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.