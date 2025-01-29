Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Brinker International (EAT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, up 26.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion, representing a surprise of +9.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change: 31.4% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 19.1%.
  • Company owned restaurants - Total: 1,164 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,170.
  • Franchise restaurants - Total: 460 versus 457 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change: 1.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Franchise and other revenues: $12.10 million versus $11.08 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
  • Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales: $1.35 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.6%.
  • Revenue- Company sales- Chili's: $1.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%.
  • Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's: $149.20 million versus $150.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Franchise revenues- Chili?s: $11.90 million compared to the $11.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Chili's: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Maggiano's: $149.40 million versus $151.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Franchise revenues- Maggiano's: $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +100%.
Shares of Brinker International have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

