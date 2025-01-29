Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Central Pacific Financial (CPF - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.4 million, down 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.88 million, representing a surprise of -12.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Central Pacific Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total nonperforming assets: $11.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.27 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 75.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.6%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual loans: $11.02 million compared to the $12.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $7.05 billion versus $7 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $55.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.96 million.
  • Total noninterest Income/ Total other operating income: $2.62 million compared to the $12.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $55.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.84 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Central Pacific Financial here>>>

Shares of Central Pacific Financial have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CPB Inc. (CPF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise