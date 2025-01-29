Back to top

Image: Bigstock

V.F. (VFC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, V.F. (VFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.83 billion, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion, representing a surprise of +3.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +82.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how V.F. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $894.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $900.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $432.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $456.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
  • Revenue- Work: $216.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $211.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenue- Outdoor: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Active: $766.31 million compared to the $815.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year.
  • Revenue by Brand- Dickies: $133.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
  • Revenue by Brand- Timberland: $527 million compared to the $458.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Revenue by Brand- Vans: $607.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $612.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.
  • Revenue by Brand- The North Face: $1.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Work: $13.52 million compared to the $4.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor: $400.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $304.34 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for V.F. here>>>

Shares of V.F. have returned +23.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


V.F. Corporation (VFC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise