Consumer Confidence Drops: Why These 4 Retail Stocks Are Still a Buy

U.S. consumer confidence, a key determinant of the economy’s health, dipped for the second consecutive month in January. The latest data from the Conference Board showed that the Consumer Confidence Index declined to 104.1, down from an upwardly revised reading of 109.5 in December. This dip reflects growing concerns over inflation and labor market conditions, raising questions about the resilience of consumer spending.
Breaking down the numbers, both the Present Situation Index and the Expectations Index saw notable declines. The Present Situation Index, which assesses consumers' views on current business and labor market conditions, fell 9.7 points to 134.3. Meanwhile, the Expectations Index, which measures short-term outlooks on income, business conditions and employment trends, dropped 2.6 points to 83.9. Despite softer consumer sentiment, major retailers such as Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) , Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) and Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) have demonstrated the ability to adapt to evolving consumer behaviors. When consumer confidence dips, it often signals a slowdown in discretionary spending, potentially impacting retailers across various segments. Investors should focus on retailers with solid fundamentals and strategic initiatives that can drive growth. Retailers who invest in digital platforms, efficient logistics and customer engagement strategies can better navigate the market, making them compelling investment options. Analysts will closely monitor developments in key economic indicators and policy measures. The Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy, alongside fiscal initiatives, is likely to play a crucial role in shaping consumer sentiment and the overall economy. Past-Year Stock Price Performance of DECK, ANF, COST & WMT Image Source: Zacks Investment Research 4 Prominent Retail Stocks Deckers: HOKA's Success & UGG's Popularity Boost Portfolio
Deckers' emphasis on expanding its brand presence and enhancing direct-to-consumer channels has been instrumental in driving sales. Coupled with a strong commitment to product innovation and a strategic push into international markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, DECK is well-positioned for sustained growth. By focusing on premium products and full-price offerings for flagship brands like HOKA and UGG, Deckers continues to execute a winning strategy in a highly competitive market.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 14.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.1%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Abercrombie & Fitch: Expanding Appeal With New Product Lines
Abercrombie & Fitch stands out as a strong investment choice. The company excels in integrating digital and physical retail channels, offering a seamless shopping experience and driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Strategic marketing initiatives, particularly targeted campaigns in key markets, have been effective in boosting brand visibility and customer acquisition. The introduction of innovative product lines meets specific customer needs and broadens the brand's appeal. ANF announced an upward revision in its net sales outlook for the fourth quarter, attributing to a successful holiday sales season. The company now expects fourth-quarter net sales growth to range between 7% and 8%, up from the prior forecast of 5% to 7%.
This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 15.1% and 69.4% from the year-ago period. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Costco: Membership Model a Key Growth Driver
Costco has navigated market ups and downs effectively, driven by strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and a strong emphasis on memberships. By identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to customer preferences, Costco has deepened its market presence. The company’s high membership renewal rates, efficient supply chain management and bulk purchasing power ensure competitive pricing and foster strong customer loyalty.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 7.2% and 11.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average. Walmart: Digital Transformation Accelerates Market Reach
Walmart has been working to strengthen its already formidable presence in the market. The company has embarked on a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives, encompassing acquisitions, partnerships and significant improvements in its delivery and payment systems. Walmart is committed to elevating its merchandise offerings, ensuring a diverse and appealing product assortment. Innovation extends to its supply chain, wherein the company is enhancing capacity and introducing cutting-edge solutions.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.8% and 11.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Consumer Confidence Drops: Why These 4 Retail Stocks Are Still a Buy
U.S. consumer confidence, a key determinant of the economy’s health, dipped for the second consecutive month in January. The latest data from the Conference Board showed that the Consumer Confidence Index declined to 104.1, down from an upwardly revised reading of 109.5 in December. This dip reflects growing concerns over inflation and labor market conditions, raising questions about the resilience of consumer spending.
Breaking down the numbers, both the Present Situation Index and the Expectations Index saw notable declines. The Present Situation Index, which assesses consumers' views on current business and labor market conditions, fell 9.7 points to 134.3. Meanwhile, the Expectations Index, which measures short-term outlooks on income, business conditions and employment trends, dropped 2.6 points to 83.9.
Despite softer consumer sentiment, major retailers such as Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) , Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) and Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) have demonstrated the ability to adapt to evolving consumer behaviors.
When consumer confidence dips, it often signals a slowdown in discretionary spending, potentially impacting retailers across various segments. Investors should focus on retailers with solid fundamentals and strategic initiatives that can drive growth. Retailers who invest in digital platforms, efficient logistics and customer engagement strategies can better navigate the market, making them compelling investment options.
Analysts will closely monitor developments in key economic indicators and policy measures. The Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy, alongside fiscal initiatives, is likely to play a crucial role in shaping consumer sentiment and the overall economy.
Past-Year Stock Price Performance of DECK, ANF, COST & WMT
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
4 Prominent Retail Stocks
Deckers: HOKA's Success & UGG's Popularity Boost Portfolio
Deckers' emphasis on expanding its brand presence and enhancing direct-to-consumer channels has been instrumental in driving sales. Coupled with a strong commitment to product innovation and a strategic push into international markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, DECK is well-positioned for sustained growth. By focusing on premium products and full-price offerings for flagship brands like HOKA and UGG, Deckers continues to execute a winning strategy in a highly competitive market.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 14.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Abercrombie & Fitch: Expanding Appeal With New Product Lines
Abercrombie & Fitch stands out as a strong investment choice. The company excels in integrating digital and physical retail channels, offering a seamless shopping experience and driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Strategic marketing initiatives, particularly targeted campaigns in key markets, have been effective in boosting brand visibility and customer acquisition. The introduction of innovative product lines meets specific customer needs and broadens the brand's appeal. ANF announced an upward revision in its net sales outlook for the fourth quarter, attributing to a successful holiday sales season. The company now expects fourth-quarter net sales growth to range between 7% and 8%, up from the prior forecast of 5% to 7%.
This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 15.1% and 69.4% from the year-ago period. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Costco: Membership Model a Key Growth Driver
Costco has navigated market ups and downs effectively, driven by strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and a strong emphasis on memberships. By identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to customer preferences, Costco has deepened its market presence. The company’s high membership renewal rates, efficient supply chain management and bulk purchasing power ensure competitive pricing and foster strong customer loyalty.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 7.2% and 11.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average.
Walmart: Digital Transformation Accelerates Market Reach
Walmart has been working to strengthen its already formidable presence in the market. The company has embarked on a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives, encompassing acquisitions, partnerships and significant improvements in its delivery and payment systems. Walmart is committed to elevating its merchandise offerings, ensuring a diverse and appealing product assortment. Innovation extends to its supply chain, wherein the company is enhancing capacity and introducing cutting-edge solutions.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.8% and 11.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average.