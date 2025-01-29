The traditional 9-to-5 work schedule has long been the standard. But what if you're fed up with the monotony of repeating the same routine every day? Enter the gig economy, which has redefined the way people work, providing them the freedom and flexibility to set their hours, workload and even their workspace. This trend began to rise after the 2008 financial crisis and surged dramatically post-pandemic, as both workers and companies looked for more flexible and innovative work arrangements.
Top Gig Economy Stocks to Invest in Right Now
The gig economy’s growth underscores its popularity. Cognitive Market Research estimates that the global gig economy market was valued at approximately $560 billion in 2024, with North America accounting for over 40% of this market share. The market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 17.2% from 2024 to 2031.
These numbers highlight the huge potential for gig economy-focused companies. With our thematic screens, you can easily spot stocks tied to trends shaping the future of investing. If the gig economy appeals to you and you’re looking to align your portfolio with this rising trend, now might be the time to consider stocks like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , DoorDash and Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) .
3 Gig Economy Stocks to Consider
Amazon’s influence extends far beyond e-commerce. The company has carved a significant role in the gig economy through programs like Flex, Delivery Service Partners (DSP), Mechanical Turk (MTurk) and its tech backbone, Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Launched in 2015, Flex allows drivers to deliver packages using their own vehicles, offering flexible schedules and supplementary income. In 2018, DSP took things further, enabling entrepreneurs to launch delivery businesses with just $10,000, allowing them to hire drivers, lease vans and manage local deliveries. On the digital side, MTurk brings crowdsourcing to life. This platform connects businesses with a global pool of freelancers for tasks like data tagging and survey participation. Meanwhile, AWS serves as the gig economy’s cloud computing powerhouse. It powers platforms like Uber and DoorDash, ensuring seamless operations.
By combining delivery, crowdsourcing and cloud computing, Amazon is rewriting the gig economy playbook and streamlining business processes while giving gig workers new opportunities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 10.8% and 20%, respectively. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
DoorDash epitomizes gig work, connecting millions of Dashers with customers across the United States and beyond. Built on the backbone of gig workers delivering food, groceries and other goods, Dashers are the lifeblood of DoorDash’s platform, choosing when and where to work while using their own vehicles.
DoorDash dominates the U.S. food delivery market with more than 65% market share. Strategic partnerships with major retailers like ALDI, Sprouts and Albertsons have expanded its offerings to include express grocery and alcohol delivery. Collaborations with companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Big Lots further diversify its services.
By consistently improving its platform and incentivizing Dashers, DoorDash remains a key player in the gig economy, offering opportunities for flexible income while meeting the growing demand for on-demand deliveries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 19% and 571%, respectively. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Lyft is one of the leading players in the ride-hailing segment, providing drivers with a flexible platform to earn income using personal vehicles. It generates most of its revenues from ridesharing, where drivers pay service fees and commissions for using its platform. The company’s offerings extend beyond ride-hailing to include shared rides, electric bike and scooter rentals and public transit partnerships.
While competition with Uber remains fierce, Lyft’s focus on sustainability and localized services sets it apart. The company is exploring partnerships to fuel further growth, such as collaborations with DoorDash and autonomous vehicle players such as Mobileye, May Mobility and Nexar.
By consistently evolving and providing opportunities for flexible income, Lyft underscores the value and potential of gig-based transportation solutions, making it a vital part of the modern workforce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 16% and 17%, respectively. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.