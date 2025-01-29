Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Farmers National (FMNB) Q4 Earnings

Farmers National Banc (FMNB - Free Report) reported $44.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +14.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Farmers National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.4% versus 60.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Average Earning Assets [$M]: $4.91 billion versus $5 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • NCOs/ Average Loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $11.41 million compared to the $10.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Trust fees: $2.70 million compared to the $2.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $1.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.86 million.
  • Net Interest Income ( tax-equivalent ): $33.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.90 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.74 million versus $33.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Farmers National have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

