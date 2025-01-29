Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Norfolk Southern (NSC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Norfolk Southern (NSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.02 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.04, compared to $2.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 billion, representing a surprise of -0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Railway Operating Ratio: 62.6% compared to the 65.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise: 560.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 561.8 thousand.
  • Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal: 1.06 million compared to the 1.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total: 1.79 million versus 1.8 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Carloads (Units) - Volume - Coal: 169.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 170.59 thousand.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products: $646 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $634.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • Railway operating revenues- Coal: $390 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $378.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals: $521 million compared to the $522.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
  • Railway operating revenues- Intermodal: $792 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $786.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive: $283 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $293.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise: $1.84 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction: $392 million compared to the $414.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Norfolk Southern here>>>

Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

