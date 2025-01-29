Back to top

M/I Homes (MHO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, M/I Homes (MHO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, up 23.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.71, compared to $3.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of +3.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M/I Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average home closing price: $490 thousand compared to the $490.39 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Homes delivered - Total: 2,402 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,338.
  • New contracts - Total: 1,759 compared to the 1,746 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sales price of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions: $553 thousand versus $542.93 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of active communities (Average community count): 219 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 225.
  • Aggregate sales value of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions: $1.40 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion.
  • Homes in backlog: 2,531 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,582.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding revenue- Housing revenue: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Financial services revenue: $28.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.8%.
Shares of M/I Homes have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

