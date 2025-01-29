Back to top

Progressive (PGR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Progressive (PGR - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.33 billion, up 22.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.08, compared to $2.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.82 billion, representing a surprise of +2.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Progressive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Companywide Total - Combined ratio: 87.9% versus 89.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Policies in force - Total Personal Lines: 33.81 million compared to the 30.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Policies in force - Total Property business: 3.52 million compared to the 3.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Policies in force - Personal Lines - Agency auto: 9.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.81 million.
  • Policies in force - Total personal auto: 23.77 million versus 23.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Policies in force - Total special lines: 6.52 million versus 6.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Policies in force - Companywide Total: 34.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 34.99 million.
  • Policies in force - Total Commercial Lines: 1.14 million compared to the 1.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Policies in force - Personal Lines - Direct auto: 14 million compared to the 14.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net premiums earned: $19.14 billion versus $18.66 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.
Shares of Progressive have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

