Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Scotts (SMG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG - Free Report) reported revenue of $416.8 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.89, compared to -$1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $393.42 million, representing a surprise of +5.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Scotts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S.Consumer: $340.90 million compared to the $310.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $23.80 million compared to the $22.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Hawthorne: $52.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $66.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35%.
  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Consumer: $10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.63 million.
  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- Hawthorne: $1.70 million compared to the -$4.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- Other: -$3.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$3.80 million.
  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- Corporate: -$34.80 million compared to the -$22.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Scotts here>>>

Shares of Scotts have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise