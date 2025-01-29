Back to top

Danaher (DHR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Danaher (DHR - Free Report) reported $6.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $2.14 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was -1.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Danaher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Growth - Organic sales (Core): 1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.1%.
  • Total sales- Diagnostics: $2.64 billion versus $2.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Total sales- Life Sciences: $2.03 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Total sales- Biotechnology: $1.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Operating profit- Life Sciences: $376 million versus $294.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Biotechnology: $508 million versus $516.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Other: -$83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$77.29 million.
  • Operating profit- Diagnostics: $624 million compared to the $792.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Danaher have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

