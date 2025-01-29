We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, Corning (GLW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Corning (GLW - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Display Technologies: $971 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $973.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
- Net Sales- Optical Communications: $1.37 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.5% change.
- Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses: $373 million versus $392.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
- Net Sales- Specialty Materials: $515 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $504.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
- Net Sales- Life Sciences: $250 million versus $244.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
- Net Sales- Environmental Technologies: $397 million versus $377.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
- Segment Net Income- Optical Communications: $194 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.10 million.
- Segment Net Income- Display Technologies: $262 million compared to the $256.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment Net Income- Life Sciences: $18 million compared to the $18.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment Net Income- Environmental Technologies: $81 million versus $88.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials: $81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.33 million.
- Segment Net Income- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses: -$10 million compared to the -$5.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Corning have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.