Compared to Estimates, Corning (GLW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Corning (GLW - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Display Technologies: $971 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $973.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Net Sales- Optical Communications: $1.37 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses: $373 million versus $392.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Materials: $515 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $504.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
  • Net Sales- Life Sciences: $250 million versus $244.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Environmental Technologies: $397 million versus $377.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
  • Segment Net Income- Optical Communications: $194 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.10 million.
  • Segment Net Income- Display Technologies: $262 million compared to the $256.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Net Income- Life Sciences: $18 million compared to the $18.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Net Income- Environmental Technologies: $81 million versus $88.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials: $81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.33 million.
  • Segment Net Income- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses: -$10 million compared to the -$5.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Corning have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

