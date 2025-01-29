Back to top

Eagle Materials (EXP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Eagle Materials (EXP - Free Report) reported $558.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $3.59 for the same period compares to $3.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $579.89 million, representing a surprise of -3.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eagle Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard: $236.11 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $239.15.
  • Average Net Sales Price - Cement: $156.82 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.01.
  • Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates: $56.41 million versus $61.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $32.24 million compared to the $28.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Heavy Materials: $316.30 million versus $344.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.
  • Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned): $259.89 million compared to the $282.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $209.49 million versus $205.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Total Revenue- Light Materials: $241.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $233.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $86.39 million versus $82.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard: $11.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.69 million.
  • Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials: $97.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $91.27 million.
  • Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement: $86.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.77 million.
Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

