Compared to Estimates, Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.55 billion, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.02, compared to $9.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.21, the EPS surprise was +8.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units sold - United States - Retail new vehicles sold: 43,348 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41,192.
  • Units sold - United States - Retail used vehicles sold: 37,699 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36,714.
  • Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail: $52,688 versus $51,851.37 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail: $30,264 versus $29,932.46 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales: $2.28 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales: $1.14 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales: $574.10 million compared to the $532.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +78.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net: $29.80 million versus $26.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +96.1% change.
  • Revenues- New vehicle retail sales: $2.86 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
  • Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $225.50 million compared to the $207.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Used vehicle: $1.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%.
  • Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $128.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

