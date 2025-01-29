We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2024, Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.55 billion, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.02, compared to $9.50 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.21, the EPS surprise was +8.79%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Units sold - United States - Retail new vehicles sold: 43,348 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41,192.
- Units sold - United States - Retail used vehicles sold: 37,699 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36,714.
- Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail: $52,688 versus $51,851.37 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail: $30,264 versus $29,932.46 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales: $2.28 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
- Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales: $1.14 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
- Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales: $574.10 million compared to the $532.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +78.4% year over year.
- Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net: $29.80 million versus $26.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +96.1% change.
- Revenues- New vehicle retail sales: $2.86 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
- Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net: $225.50 million compared to the $207.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Total Used vehicle: $1.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%.
- Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $128.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.