Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lennox (LII) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lennox International (LII - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $5.60 for the same period compares to $3.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.23, the EPS surprise was +32.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lennox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Climate Solutions: $457.60 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $424.09 million.
  • Net Sales- Home Comfort Solutions: $887.40 million versus $806.19 million estimated by 14 analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Corporate and other: -$43.70 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of -$31.94 million.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Building Climate Solutions: $98.80 million versus $94.07 million estimated by 14 analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Home Comfort Solutions: $192.60 million compared to the $140.06 million average estimate based on 14 analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lennox here>>>

Shares of Lennox have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lennox International, Inc. (LII) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise