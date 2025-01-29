Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Avnet (AVT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Avnet (AVT - Free Report) reported $5.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.55 billion, representing a surprise of +2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Farnell: $345.60 million compared to the $338.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.
  • Sales- Electronic Components: $5.32 billion compared to the $5.21 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Electronic Components: $181.60 million compared to the $188.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Farnell: $3.50 million compared to the $5.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate expenses: -$25.60 million compared to the -$26.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Avnet have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

