We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ADP (ADP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.05 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.35, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27, the EPS surprise was +3.52%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ADP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for ADP here>>>
- Average paid PEO worksite employees during the period: 746 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 743.
- Revenues- Interest on funds held for clients: $272.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $267.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
- Revenues- PEO revenues: $1.66 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
- Revenues- Revenues, other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues: $3.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
- Segment revenues- Employer Services: $3.39 billion versus $3.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
- Segment revenues- PEO Services: $1.66 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
- Segment revenues- Other: -$3.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$2.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
Shares of ADP have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.