We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FDA Clears Allogene's IND for CAR T Therapy in Autoimmune Diseases
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO - Free Report) announced that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to begin clinical studies on its investigational CRISPR-based allogenic CAR-T therapy, ALLO-329, for the treatment of various autoimmune diseases.
The phase I RESOLUTION basket study will evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of ALLO-329 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, including lupus nephritis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies and systemic sclerosis.
The study, which aims to offer a key understanding of ALLO-329's potential to transform the treatment paradigm across a range of autoimmune diseases, is expected to begin in mid-2025. The company expects to have proof-of-concept from the basket study by the end of 2025.
A next-generation allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, ALLO-329, works by targeting both CD19+ B-cells and CD70+ activated T-cells. Additionally, the candidate incorporates ALLO’s proprietary Dagger technology, which is designed to reduce or eliminate the need for lymphodepletion.
In the past year, shares of Allogene have plunged 46.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 10.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ALLO's Other Pipeline Development Activities
The company is developing its lead candidate, cema-cel, in the pivotal phase II ALPHA3 study, as a potential first-line treatment for newly-diagnosed and treated large B cell lymphoma (LBCL) patients who are likely to relapse and need further therapy.
While management expects a data readout from the study by 2026-end, it expects to make a regulatory submission in 2027.
Apart from cema-cel, ALLO is also developing other allogeneic CAR T therapies for treating multiple myeloma, renal cell carcinoma and other cancer indications.
ALLO's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Allogene currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY - Free Report) , BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN - Free Report) and Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings per share have increased from $2.64 to $3.22 for 2025. In the past year, shares of HRMY have rallied 18.5%.
HRMY’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 147.24%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for BioMarin’s earnings per share have moved up from $3.94 to $4.02 for 2025. In the past year, shares of BMRN have plunged 29.5%.
BMRN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.70%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ loss per share have narrowed from $1.88 to $1.70 for 2025. In the past year, shares of CSTL have increased 12.9%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 172.72%.