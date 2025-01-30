Back to top

Progressive's Q4 Earnings, Revenues Beat on Higher Premiums

The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $4.08 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19%. The bottom line increased 37.8% year over year. 

Operating revenues increased 20.3% year over year to $20.3 billion and beat the consensus estimate by 2.5%.

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $18.1 billion in the quarter, up 20% from $15.1 billion a year ago.
 
Net premiums earned grew 21% to $19.1 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.7 billion. 

Net realized loss on securities was $53 million versus a gain of $303 million in the year-ago quarter.

Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 80 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 87.9.

Full-Year Highlights

Operating revenues increased 21.6% year over year to $75.1 billion, driven by 20.7% higher net premiums earned, a 49.7% increase in net investment income, a 19.7% rise in fees and 33.2% higher service. 

Total expenses increased 13% to $64.7 billion, attributable to 7.5% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, a 15.4% increase in policy acquisition costs and a 51.6% surge in other underwriting expenses.

Combined ratio improved 610 bps to 88.8. 

December Policies in Force

Policies in force were solid in the Personal Lines segment, increasing 18% from the year-ago month’s figure to 33.8 million. Special Lines improved 9% to 6.5 million.

In the Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 25% year over year to 14 million, while Agency Auto increased 17% to 9.8 million.

Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 4% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3.5 million policies in force, up 14%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $43.67 as of Dec. 30, 2024, up 29.2% from $33.80 as of Dec. 30, 2023.

Return on equity in December 2024 was 36.4%, up from 30% reported in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 420 bps to 21.2.

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies (TRV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 core income of $9.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.3% and improved 30.5% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 10.4% from the year-ago quarter to $11.9 billion. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

Net written premiums increased 7% year over year to a record $10.7 billion, driven by strong growth across all three segments. Our estimate was $10.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $926 million. TRV witnessed an underwriting gain of $1.4 billion, up 30.5% year over year. The consolidated underlying combined ratio of 84% improved 190 bps year over year.

RLI Corp. (RLI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 41 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.5%. The bottom line decreased 46.8% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $436 million, up 15.3% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Gross premiums written increased 9% year over year to $473.2 million. This uptick can be attributed to the solid performance of the Casualty segment (up 18.3%). Our estimate was $550 million. Underwriting income of $22.2 million decreased 62.8% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 1,170 bps year over year to 94.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at 96%, while our estimate was 102%.

W.R. Berkley Corporation’s (WRB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 operating income of $1.13 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. The bottom line improved 17.7% year over year. Operating revenues were $3.5 billion, up 9.2% year over year. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 4.2%.

W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $2.9 billion, up 8% year over year. The figure was lower than our estimate of $3 billion. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) deteriorated 180 bps year over year to 90.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 91%.


