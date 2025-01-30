We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Large-Cap Equity ETF (SPXT) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (SPXT - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 23.56% from its 52-week low price of $78/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
SPXT in Focus
The underlying S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology Index provides exposure to the companies of the S&P 500 with the exception of those from the information technology sector. The product charges 9 bps in annual fees (See: All Large Cap Blend ETFs).
Why the Move?
Driven by concerns sparked by DeepSeek, a new AI app developed by a Chinese startup, the U.S. stock market saw $1 trillion being wiped out in market capitalization as investors pulled out of the tech sector. Nvidia’s market value dropped by approximately $589 billion, highlighting the importance of diversifying investments beyond the tech sector.
With the fund prioritizing investments in S&P 500 companies and shifting its focus away from tech, the DeepSeek-driven sell-off serves as a significant tailwind for its strategy.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SPXT has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 21.28 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.