Buy NVIDIA Stock, DeepSeek's Threat is Exaggerated
A Chinese startup’s latest affordable artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot sent NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) shares into a tailspin, erasing half a trillion in market capitalization. However, the widespread anxiety among NVIDIA investors is overblown. In fact, it provides them with a better buying opportunity. Let’s see in detail –
Why DeepSeek’s Threat is Overdone?
In China, a Hangzhou-based startup recently introduced DeepSeek. This low-cost AI breakthrough rattled tech behemoths in the United States, eroding NVIDIA’s $589 billion in market value on Monday. The development cost of the DeepSeek AI model is estimated at around $6 million, an impressive feat that poses serious challenges to costly U.S. endeavors like Open AI’s Chat GPT.
NVIDIA’s sell-off, however, is an overreaction to DeepSeek’s cost-effective model, which could increase AI usage and lower technology costs, thus maintaining demand for NVIDIA’s chips. Moreover, NVIDIA’s high-end chip demand will remain robust as the new Blackwell chips are set to widen the performance gap in the AI market.
Let us also admit that for AI development, a huge amount of capital is required to maintain data design centers, software and cooling systems Now, with Stargate, a momentous $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure, American AI platforms have a massive capital advantage over DeepSeek AI.
So, astute investors should focus on NVIDIA’s next-generation chips for better performance over cheaper options. Tuesday’s rebound in NVIDIA’s shares suggests that DeepSeek’s impact is temporary. While fluctuations may occur in the short term, the long-term outlook for the NVIDIA stock is positive.
3 Reasons to be Bullish on NVIDIA Stock
Strong demand for NVIDIA’s chips will push its share prices upward. Shipments for Blackwell chips have picked up this quarter due to strong demand among the likes of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) . Blackwell chips are in demand due to their faster AI interface and enhanced energy efficiency compared to older chips. However, older Hopper chips are still in demand due to their superior quality over rival Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) .
Another reason for NVIDIA’s shares going up is the company’s dominant position in the graphic processing units (GPU) market, which gives it a competitive advantage. The GPU market is globally estimated to reach $1,414.39 billion by 2034 from the current $101.54 billion at a CAGR of 13.8%, according to Precedence Research.
NVIDIA, anyhow, is a sound company, which bodes well for its stock. NVIDIA efficiently controls costs and generates profits. With a return on equity (ROE) of 120.4%, it outperforms the Semiconductor - General industry average of 78.3%, indicating higher net income relative to equity.
NVIDIA Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Strong demand for NVIDIA’s chips, GPU market dominance and healthy fundamentals make NVDA stock a compelling buy with potential for growth. The recent drop in NVIDIA’s share prices led by DeepSeek presents investors with a favorable opportunity to purchase NVDA shares at a discounted rate. To top it off, NVIDIA’s lower debt-to-equity ratio of 12.8% reduces investment risk compared to the industry average of 22.1%.
NVIDIA rightfully has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).