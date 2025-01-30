We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But Ford Motor Company (F) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $10.20, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
The company's stock has climbed by 1.82% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 17.24% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43.63 billion, showing a 0.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.75, so one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that F currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.