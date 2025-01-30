We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) closed at $206.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.47% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
The the stock of chipmaker has fallen by 10.56% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The upcoming earnings release of Broadcom Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.62 billion, up 22.23% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $61 billion, indicating changes of +29.57% and +18.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.53% upward. As of now, Broadcom Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Broadcom Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.4.
Also, we should mention that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. AVGO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.