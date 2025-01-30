We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gold Fields (GFI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) standing at $16.59, reflecting a +1.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
The the stock of gold miner has risen by 24.17% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gold Fields in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $6.66 billion, which would represent changes of +108.6% and +47.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gold Fields. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.67% increase. Gold Fields is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Gold Fields is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.
We can additionally observe that GFI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.