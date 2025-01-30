We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Upland Software (UPLD) Fell More Than Broader Market
Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.50, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software witnessed a gain of 4.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $68.06 million, indicating a 5.71% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Upland Software boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Upland Software is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.57, which means Upland Software is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.