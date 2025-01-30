Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $13.38, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 3.68% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 19.61% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $260.98 million, down 21.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.27.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers