Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) standing at $6.96, reflecting a +0.94% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.86% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 4.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 32.76% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $40.2 million, showing a 1.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.66. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.12 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, finds itself in the bottom 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.