We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Camtek (CAMT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $87.97, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 6.91% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Camtek in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 29.82% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $115.03 million, up 29.69% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Camtek. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.82% upward. Camtek presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Camtek is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.14, which means Camtek is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can also see that CAMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.6.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.