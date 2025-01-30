We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Fell More Than Broader Market
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $29.64, demonstrating a -1.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2025. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $974.91 million, up 4.62% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. As of now, VICI Properties Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.51 of its industry.
We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
