NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) standing at $213.01, reflecting a -0.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.
The chipmaker's stock has climbed by 2.68% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The upcoming earnings release of NXP Semiconductors will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 3, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.14, reflecting a 15.36% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.1 billion, indicating a 9.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% lower. At present, NXP Semiconductors boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note NXP Semiconductors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.61, which means NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry stood at 2.58 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.