We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Quanta Services (PWR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) reached $297.80, with a +1.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies had lost 6.98% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Quanta Services will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.63, up 28.92% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.62 billion, indicating a 14.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quanta Services should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. At present, Quanta Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Quanta Services is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.76, so one might conclude that Quanta Services is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that PWR has a PEG ratio of 1.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.