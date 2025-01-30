We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR - Free Report) closed at $5.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.65% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.82% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$2.20, marking a 26.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.76 million, indicating a 24.2% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Luminar Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Luminar Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
