FedEx (FDX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
FedEx (FDX - Free Report) closed at $275.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 0.95% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of FedEx in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.59, signifying a 18.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21.89 billion, reflecting a 0.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.14 per share and a revenue of $87.6 billion, indicating changes of +7.53% and -0.06%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for FedEx. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. FedEx is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note FedEx's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.25.
Investors should also note that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FDX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.