Western Digital (WDC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Western Digital (WDC - Free Report) reported $4.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.3%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to -$0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +1.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Western Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Units shipments (Total HDD Units): 13.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.21 million.
  • Average selling price (HDD ASP): $172 compared to the $166.25 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Flash: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- HDD: $2.41 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76.2% year over year.
  • Gross profit- HDD: $929 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $898.26 million.
  • Gross profit- Flash: $609 million compared to the $671.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Western Digital here>>>

Shares of Western Digital have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

