Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion, representing a surprise of +1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands: $874 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $740.88.
- Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands: $8.07 billion versus $7.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands: $2.34 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands: $6.57 billion versus $6.23 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands: $1.14 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
- Revenue- Total Macao: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.88 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.
- Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $228 million compared to the $262.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
- Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $682 million compared to the $776.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
- Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao: $223 million versus $266.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
- Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao: $518 million compared to the $507.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
- Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms: $125 million compared to the $110.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.